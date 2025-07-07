Sunderland Set to Rival AS Roma in Race for Lyon Player

Sunderland have already signed two midfielders this summer, but now they are reportedly interested in signing a forward, for whom they're competing with AS Roma.

These last few days have been very exciting for the fans of the Black Cats. Recently, Sunderland announced the signings of Habib Diarra (21) and Noah Sadiki (20), and they don't plan to stop there.

According to reports, the club is in negotiations to sign players like Chelsea's Djordje Petrovic (25) or Bayern Munich's Sacha Boey (24).

Additionally, Sunderland are also looking to sign a forward from Lyon, for whom they will compete with AS Roma.

Sunderland set to rival AS Roma in race for Lyon's Georges Mikautadze

Recently, Foot Mercato reported that Sunderland had shown interest in signing Georges Mikautadze (24), a forward from Olympique Lyonnais.

Now, Corriere dello Sport indicates that AS Roma have also shown interest in signing the Georgian player, so this could be another summer transfer race.

The Italian outlet notes that Roma prefer Mikautadze over other options they consider viable, but they assure that currently, Lyon are actively negotiating with Sunderland for the young forward.

"Mikautadze remains the favorite for his experience with the national team and his versatility to play both as center forward and as second striker on the left," the cited outlet explained.

"Here, the situation of Lyon will count a lot (...) There are other negotiations that OL currently has underway with Ghisolfi's Sunderland and Eintracht Frankfurt," they added.

Therefore, it's not only Sunderland who are negotiating for Mikautadze, but also Bundesliga's Eintracht Frankfurt.

Moreover, we must remember that Foot Mercato also mentioned Nottingham Forest as one of the English clubs interested in the Georgian forward.

We must also wait for Lyon's situation to become clear, as they were administratively relegated to Ligue 2 due to financial problems, but the French club's idea is to appeal to be able to remain in Ligue 1.

