Report: Sunderland in Talks to Sign Bayern Munich Defender

Sunderland are determined to strengthen their defense for the upcoming Premier League season, and they are reportedly in negotiations to sign a full-back from Bayern Munich.

Perhaps few expected the Black Cats to be so active during this summer, after securing their promotion to the top category of English football.

But indeed, Sunderland are not wasting time. They have already announced the signing of Habib Diarra (21), from RC Strasbourg, and of Noah Sadiki (20).

Now they would be in negotiations to sign a defender from the Bundesliga. Specifically from Bayern Munich.

Sunderland reportedly in talks to sign Bayern Munich's Sacha Boey

According to information from Suleyman Rodop, Sunderland are in negotiations with Sacha Boey's (24) entourage to bring the French full-back to the Stadium of Light.

However, the mentioned journalist assures that Boey is closer to returning to Galatasaray, after the Turkish club reached an agreement with Bayern for his transfer.

Rodop did not reveal figures or give more details, but states that despite the expected return of the Frenchman to Turkey, he is also in negotiations with Sunderland.

Galatasaray reached an agreement with Bayern for Sacha Boey. His return is expected. Boey is also in conversations with Sunderland. Suleyman Rodop

It's important to note that although the probabilities of seeing him at the Stadium of Light, according to the journalist, are not the highest, it is a real possibility.

The transfer window is like this. Nothing can be taken for granted. Also, it's clear that Boey is not the only option the Lads are considering to reinforce the right-back position.

A few hours ago, they were also linked to Guela Doue (22), a full-back from RC Strasbourg, who already shared a dressing room with Diarra, the club's recent signing.

We will have to wait to know with certainty who will be Sunderland's new right-back. There is still much summer ahead.

