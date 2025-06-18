Sunderland Tipped to Sign Ex-Manchester United and Leicester City Stars

There are two areas that Sunderland, according to the latest rumors, prioritize to reinforce in their squad for the 2025-26 season, and they are the defense and the attack.

The majority of rumors that have been published by the press revolve around forwards or defenders, despite having lost a key piece of Regis Le Bris' scheme in the middle of the field: Jobe Bellingham (19).

Still, it is logical that reinforcing both the defensive and offensive areas of the team must be priorities if they want to compete at the highest level in the Premier League.

Sunderland, in fact, have already been linked to defenders like Liverpool's Joe Gomez (28), or Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers (27), while in attack the rumors point to Nantes' Matthis Abline (22) or Dynamo Kyiv's Vladyslav Vanat (23).

Sunderland tipped to sign Victor Lindelof and Jamie Vardy

Well, now a portal has linked Sunderland with another defender and another forward, both with solid experience in England's top-tier football.

We are talking about Victor Lindelof (30), who is set to leave Manchester United as a free agent, and Jamie Vardy (38), recently released by Leicester City.

Regarding the Swedish defender, the Sunderland Echo explains that the player could recover his good level under the direction of the correct coach.

The Sweden international is set to leave Manchester United after what has been an awful season (...) Lindelof is still only 30 and he could well move on from the poor end to his time at Old Trafford if he was to work under the right manager. Mark Carruthers, Sunderland Echo

On the other hand, about Vardy, the cited portal explains that the promotion of the Black Cats to the first category of English football "could well make them a candidate to extend the striker's Premier League career."

The Premier League champion and FA Cup winner has spoken out about not wishing to drop into the Championship after he was linked with a move to ambitious Wrexham. Mark Carruthers, Sunderland Echo

Therefore, the ambition of Vardy to maintain himself in the elite of football could push him to consider Sunderland as an ideal destination. But it still remains to be seen if the Lads will go for these signings.

