Man Utd Handed Huge Injury Boost After West Ham Scare

Manchester United centre back Harry Maguire was spotted in training on Saturday as he shook off an injury picked up against West Ham United last time out.

The dramatic 1–1 draw, sealed by a stoppage-time equaliser from Benjamin Šeško, saw Maguire forced off the field midway through the second half, clutching his hamstring and prompting fears of a lengthy injury absence.

Thankfully for Michael Carrick, Maguire was spotted in training footage posted by United on Saturday morning, indicating his return to action at the start of a long week of training for the Red Devils.

Maguire Enjoying Another Career Resurgence Under Carrick

Harry Maguire is back in action. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Having found himself in-and-out of Ruben Amorim’s lineup towards the end of the former boss’ tenure, Maguire was immediately reinstated as a key player upon Carrick’s arrival in the dugout.

Maguire caught the eye in victories over both Manchester City and Arsenal, looking comfortable at the heart of a back four for the first time in over a year and playing a crucial role in United’s five-game unbeaten run under the new interim manager.

Losing Maguire would have been a major blow for Carrick, who is also without injured Dutchman Matthijs de Ligt. The 26-year-old has been dealing with a back problem since November and is not yet ready to return.

Thankfully for Carrick, it appears as though he will be able to call upon his preferred defensive duo of Maguire and Lisandro Martínez when United return to action next weekend.

Man Utd Take Advantage of Break in Calendar

Mason Mount is battling his own injury. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Maguire’s return comes at the start of a long week of training for United, whose early elimination from the FA Cup gives them a rare weekend off.

While the Red Devils would obviously rather be competing for the trophy, their absence could well be a blessing in disguise as it gives Carrick and the players plenty of time to rest and recover before their upcoming meeting with Everton, currently scheduled for Monday, Feb. 23.

The welcome break will give Maguire more than enough time to firmly brush off any concerns from the West Ham game, while it should also help United’s other stricken stars inch closer to their own comebacks.

Of those currently sidelined, midfielder Mason Mount is thought to be in line for a return against Everton, having missed the last three games with a knock.

The Everton game is, however, expected to come too soon for the versatile Patrick Dorgu, whose hamstring injury could keep him sidelined until late-March.

