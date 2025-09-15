Sunderland to Make January Move for £25M Leeds United Target, Claims Journalist

Sunderland had a historic transfer window during the summer, closing more than 10 signings, and it seems they are already thinking about their next target for January.

The Black Cats started their return to the top tier of English football positively, but these results are not enough.

Regis Le Bris is clear that he still needs to reinforce his squad to finish the season in the best possible way, without the risk of being relegated back to the Championship.

A report has recently emerged indicating that Sunderland already has its sights on a transfer target also pursued by Leeds United to attempt his signing in January.

Sunderland to make January move for Leeds United-linked Jhon Lucumi, claims journalist

According to information from journalist Alan Nixon, Sunderland will try again to sign Jhon Lucumi when the transfer window reopens in January.

The Colombian international was one of the main targets of the Wearside club's board, but they could not finalize his arrival due to the unwillingness of his club, Bologna.

The Serie A side did not accept the offer presented by Sunderland, which, according to Nixon, reached £25 million.

Although Bologna did sign a defender in the person of Torbjorn Heggem from West Bromwich Albion, they considered that he was not the only signing they needed to replace Lucumi.

Therefore, despite this failed signing, Sunderland's sporting direction is already thinking of trying again during the winter transfer period.

Lucumi, 27, has been a key piece for Bologna since he arrived in Italy in 2022, when he was transferred from Genk in Belgium.

On several occasions, the Colombian has expressed his desire to play in the Premier League at some point, and during the summer, he was linked to both Sunderland and Leeds United.

Although they could not sign Lucumi, the Black Cats did reinforce their defensive line with names like Nordi Mukiele, Arthur Masuaku, Reinildo, and Omar Alderete.

