In a very positive moment for Sunderland, the club knows they are living one of their best periods in recent years, now competing in the Premier League.

Regis Le Bris’ team knows they must strengthen in order to achieve the best possible results and understands the importance of competing not only in the Premier League this year but also in the coming seasons. The great dream is to remain in the best league in the world.

To achieve this, Sunderland must compete at the highest level, building a highly competitive squad, as they have been doing in recent matches.

Although the recent 2-0 defeat against Manchester United was quite negative, the team is expected to recover and continue adding key points week after week.

South American talent or multiple European champion?

Sunderland are currently in a crucial moment and are expected to strengthen their squad during the next January transfer window with one of the most important defenders available. According to reports, the club are interested in signing Joe Gomez or Jhon Lucumi.

Joe Gomez, who currently plays for Liverpool, knows that he does not have a guaranteed spot in Arne Slot’s lineup and would like to have more playing time.

At 28 years old, he still has great potential and can continue performing at a very high level. Regis Le Bris understands the importance of having a top-class center-back with a winning record.

Joe Gomez has won two Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League, one Club World Cup, and one FA Cup. His impressive track record makes him one of the most decorated players in the Premier League, something that undoubtedly interests Regis Le Bris.

On the other hand, there is Jhon Lucumi, Bologna’s Colombian defender, who is 27 years old and has shown enormous potential in Italy.

Sunderland’s interest dates back to the summer transfer window, when they did not manage to sign him, but the talks seem to remain ongoing.

