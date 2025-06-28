Sunderland, Wolves and Leeds United at Risk as Bundesliga Move Looms for Top Target

Sunderland are still preparing for the upcoming season, but reports suggest bad news regarding a defensive target.

The Black Cats have the obligation to build a squad competitive enough to stay in the top flight.

And when we think about which positions will be priorities, it's impossible not to consider defense. Given the level of forwards in the Premier League, it's understandable that the Lads are seeking new defenders.

In fact, they've recently been linked with players like Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers (27), Liverpool's Joe Gomez (28), or Millwall's Japhet Tanganga (26). However, there's bad news about the latter.

Sunderland, Wolves and Leeds at risk as Bundesliga move looms for Japhet Tanganga

According to TEAMTalk, a Bundesliga club are pushing to sign Millwall defender Japhet Tanganga.

Millwall defender Japhet Tanganga could snub a Premier League return this summer, with a move overseas in the pipeline amid interest from Wolves and Sunderland. TEAMTalk

The report adds that clubs from France and Turkey have also shown interest in the English defender, though without specifying team names.

We understand that an unnamed Bundesliga team are pushing, while clubs in France and Turkey are also keen on a player that Millwall are now resigned to losing. TEAMTalk

The former Tottenham center-back is also wanted by other Premier League clubs like Wolverhampton or newly promoted Leeds United, per the Sunderland Echo.

Thus, this could represent a transfer blow for Sunderland, Wolves, and Leeds, who aimed to add Tanganga to their squads.

We’ll have to wait and see how this develops, because if recent hours have proven anything, it's that the Black Cats cannot be ruled out as serious contenders for any signing they’re linked with.

We say this because Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed an agreement for Habib Diarra (21), a midfielder also pursued by clubs like West Ham.

Additionally, Romano also recently reported that the Lads have begun negotiations for Marcin Bulka (25), one of Ligue 1's best goalkeepers, who is also being tracked by Manchester United.

Therefore, it wouldn't be surprising if Sunderland similarly won the race for Japhet Tanganga, or at least went far in the 'race'.

