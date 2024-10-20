Sunderland Player Ratings v Hull: 'Colossal' defender steals the show
Sunderland hauled themselves back to the top of the Championship table after beating Hull City at the MKM Stadium.
A Wilson Isidor solo effort in the second half was enough to take all three points back to Wearside on a controversial afternoon in East Yorkshire.
Who impressed and who didn’t though? Here are our player ratings.
Sunderland player ratings v Hull (A)
Anthony Patterson: 6 – Had very little to do but did what he need to very comfortably.
Trai Hume: 6 – Solid enough, but still not hitting the heights of previous seasons. Yet!
Luke O’Nien: 7 – Did okay and used the ball very well. Looked a little vulnerable first half when Hull were breaking though.
Chris Mepham: 9 – Quite fortunate to get away with a handball on the stroke of half-time, but absolutely colossal for the most part.
Dennis Cirkin: 7 – All-energy and solid as a rock defensively.
Chris Rigg: 7 – It demonstrates how good he has been this season that he can put in a solid -seven-out-of-ten’ performance and it feels a bit disappointing.
Dan Neil: 8 – Outstanding performance from the captain. Responded brilliantly to his error at Watford.
Jobe Bellingham: 6 – Typically tireless, but not the attacking force we have grown accustomed to this season.
Patrick Roberts: 6 – Frustrating one for Roberts, who got himself into great positions but too often wanted too many touches.
Wilson Isidor: 7 – Didn’t do much, but what he did do was brilliant. His goal had a touch of the Ross Stewarts about it. The runs he makes are incredibly intelligent too.
Romaine Mundle: 6 – Definitely his most quiet game so far this season, although he still carried threat.
Substitutes
Aaron Connolly: 7 – Very encouraging showing. Won free kicks, held it up well, very good.
Alan Browne: 6 – Steady, but that was all that was needed when he came on.