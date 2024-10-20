Sunderland Nation

Sunderland Player Ratings v Hull: 'Colossal' defender steals the show

Who impressed and who didn't as Sunderland beat Hull City to go back to the top of the Championship table? Here are our player ratings.

Michael Graham

Sunderland hauled themselves back to the top of the Championship table after beating Hull City at the MKM Stadium.

A Wilson Isidor solo effort in the second half was enough to take all three points back to Wearside on a controversial afternoon in East Yorkshire.

Sunderland player ratings v Hull (A)

Anthony Patterson: 6 – Had very little to do but did what he need to very comfortably.

Trai Hume: 6 – Solid enough, but still not hitting the heights of previous seasons. Yet!

Luke O’Nien: 7 – Did okay and used the ball very well. Looked a little vulnerable first half when Hull were breaking though.

Chris Mepham: 9 – Quite fortunate to get away with a handball on the stroke of half-time, but absolutely colossal for the most part.

Dennis Cirkin: 7 – All-energy and solid as a rock defensively.

Chris Rigg: 7 – It demonstrates how good he has been this season that he can put in a solid -seven-out-of-ten’ performance and it feels a bit disappointing.

Dan Neil: 8 – Outstanding performance from the captain. Responded brilliantly to his error at Watford.

Jobe Bellingham: 6 – Typically tireless, but not the attacking force we have grown accustomed to this season.

Patrick Roberts: 6 – Frustrating one for Roberts, who got himself into great positions but too often wanted too many touches.

Wilson Isidor: 7 – Didn’t do much, but what he did do was brilliant. His goal had a touch of the Ross Stewarts about it. The runs he makes are incredibly intelligent too.

Romaine Mundle: 6 – Definitely his most quiet game so far this season, although he still carried threat.

Substitutes

Aaron Connolly: 7 – Very encouraging showing. Won free kicks, held it up well, very good.

Alan Browne: 6 – Steady, but that was all that was needed when he came on.

