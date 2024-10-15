Sunderland slump under Michael Beale was 'blessing in disguise,' says captain
Dan Neil believes last season’s slump was a ‘blessing in disguise’ for Sunderland with his side now looking down on the rest of the Championship.
Despite being in play-offs contention heading into December, Sunderland conspired to shoot themselves in the foot by sacking Tony Mowbray and replacing him with Michael Beale.
Beale lasted just 12 games before being replaced by Mike Dodds, who was unable to arrest the slide.
That led to a 16th place finish with the Black Cats just six points ahead of Birmingham City, who were relegated to League One.
In fairness, though, that six-month spell was the exception, not the rule, since owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman took over. Before then, Sunderland had transitioned from League One to the Championship play-offs with their young side.
And Neil, who has been a key player throughout that rise, says experiencing a reality check was perhaps precisely what was needed to refocus.
Speaking to The Telegraph, Neil said: "Look at the inside of this building, look at the style of play, look at recruitment and the commitment to bringing young players through. Each year there has been a general progression.
"Last year was a bit of a low, but I think it was a blessing in disguise.
"We did so well in our first year in the Championship, that brought people back to earth a little bit. I don’t think it was a horrendously bad thing for the players because it showed them what the lows feel like.
"Everyone can see this club has changed for the better. There is a unity of purpose here, from top to bottom."