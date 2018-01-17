Just when you thought the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 rookie class couldn't get any better...
Enter Olivia Culpo, Hunter McGrady and Ebonee Davis. These stunning ladies, who were shot as a part of a top-secret project coming out in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 issue next month, earned their rookie titles in a unique way. And trust us when we say, you're going to want to see what they've been up to.
These three gorgeous women join Chase Carter, Robin Holzken, Alexis Ren, Sailor Brinkley Cook, Raven Lyn, Georgia Gibbs, Kate Wasley, Anne de Paula and Jasmyn Wilkins to make up one of the largest and sexiest rookie classes in SI Swimsuit history.
"I am honored to be in such great company with such an iconic brand," Olivia said of being chosen as an SI Swimsuit rookie. "This was a major goal of mine because many of the women that have posed for SI have gone on to have such inspirational careers. I feel so blessed that this goal is becoming a reality and it shows me that hard work and positive intentions can lead to something amazing."
Hunter and Ebonee may officially be rookies this year, but they're no newbies to the SI Swimsuit family. Both ladies took part in our annual model search competition, with Ebonee shooting for the magazine in 2016 and Hunter shooting in nothing but body paint in 2017.
"I feel so insanely grateful to have been asked back and am now a rookie!" Hunter told Swim Daily. "This is a dream come true! It shows women everywhere that regardless of your size, we are ALL sexy, beautiful, confident, and empowering, and I'm so happy Sports Illustrated is continuing this body positive conversation.
"Beauty isn't a size! They are making history. WE are making history. I love my SI family."