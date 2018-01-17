Just when you thought the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 rookie class couldn't get any better...

Enter Olivia Culpo, Hunter McGrady and Ebonee Davis. These stunning ladies, who were shot as a part of a top-secret project coming out in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 issue next month, earned their rookie titles in a unique way. And trust us when we say, you're going to want to see what they've been up to.

These three gorgeous women join Chase Carter, Robin Holzken, Alexis Ren, Sailor Brinkley Cook, Raven Lyn, Georgia Gibbs, Kate Wasley, Anne de Paula and Jasmyn Wilkins to make up one of the largest and sexiest rookie classes in SI Swimsuit history.

"I am honored to be in such great company with such an iconic brand," Olivia said of being chosen as an SI Swimsuit rookie. "This was a major goal of mine because many of the women that have posed for SI have gone on to have such inspirational careers. I feel so blessed that this goal is becoming a reality and it shows me that hard work and positive intentions can lead to something amazing."

Taylor Ballantyne

Hunter and Ebonee may officially be rookies this year, but they're no newbies to the SI Swimsuit family. Both ladies took part in our annual model search competition, with Ebonee shooting for the magazine in 2016 and Hunter shooting in nothing but body paint in 2017.

Taylor Ballantyne

"I feel so insanely grateful to have been asked back and am now a rookie!" Hunter told Swim Daily. "This is a dream come true! It shows women everywhere that regardless of your size, we are ALL sexy, beautiful, confident, and empowering, and I'm so happy Sports Illustrated is continuing this body positive conversation.

"Beauty isn't a size! They are making history. WE are making history. I love my SI family."

Taylor Ballantyne

"Following the model search competition in 2016, I was certain my time with Sports Illustrated had reached its end," Ebonee explained. "Shortly after the competition wrapped, and after years of conforming to industry standards, I made the career altering decision to go natural and became vocal about the racial bias I experienced during my time in the industry.

"Getting the call to shoot for this year's issue of Sports Illustrated was the last thing I expected, especially after changing my appearance and speaking out, but it was one of the most fulfilling moments of my career," she continued. "What I know now that I didn't know in 2016 is I am most powerful when I am creating from my own lane and my authentic self is good enough. I am not only coming back as a rookie, I am coming back as Ebonee . The real me. Unapologetic and 100% true to myself."

Can't wait to spend more time with your SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class? You're in luck! Rookie of the Year voting opens later this month, so be sure sure to follow us on Instagram and Facebook to find out when you can vote for your favorite rookie of 2018!