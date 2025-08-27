Candace Parker Sings Praises of Sky's Angel Reese
If you asked Chicago Sky fans about the relationship between Angel Reese and Candace Parker, most would tell you it’s on the rocks.
That answer stems from Parker’s comments on Reese a few months ago.
When asked to give her candid thoughts on the current two-time All-Star and where she ranks amongst her peers, Parker placed her on one of the lower tiers.
Since then, Parker has defended his position profusely. Even now, she refuses to backtrack. However, when asked to give her opinion on Reese’s potential down the line, Parker heaped immeasurable praise on her shoulders.
“I think it’s endless, honestly,” Parker said, via Sports Illustrated. “You look at her body, you look at her ability to get up and down the floor.”
Quietly, Reese is somewhere smiling. She’s put together career-highs in nearly every statistical category this year, including points per game, field goal percentage, and assists. She’s also leading the league in rebounding once again.
Yet, despite putting the city on her back and carrying them, Reese will need a bit more help if Chicago plans on doing anything significant in the near future.
For the entirety of the season, the Sky have racked up L’s, resulting in them being at the bottom of the totem pole. Parker, unsurprisingly, doesn’t like the direction her former franchise is heading. Having won a title with Chicago just a few years ago, they look like a completely different team.
There are, however, a few bright spots. In addition to Reese balling out, Kamilla Cardoso has taken the next step in her development and is now viewed as one of the best young bigs in the league. Additionally, Ariel Atkins is a bona fide scorer.
As a whole, Parker would like to see them add a few more pieces in the offseason and continue their internal growth. Ultimately, whatever they decide to do, the franchise, from Parker’s point of view, should focus on Reese.
Nowadays, it’s easy for young star players to concentrate on one side of the ball and make a name for themselves. But for Reese, she’s getting it done in multiple ways.
“I don’t think it’s just on the offensive end. I think it’s on the defensive end, as well.”
