Sky's Angel Reese Deserves Same Offer as Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark is the most popular player the WNBA has ever seen. From the moment she stepped onto the court, ticket sales shot through the roof, TV networks rushed to get her on their screens, and fans flooded stores to get their hands on her jersey.
Ice Cube saw what Clark was capable of both off and on the court and had a bold idea. His Big 3 league, made up of former NBA players, seemed like the perfect platform for Clark.
With an opportunity of a lifetime staring him directly in the face, it was recently revealed that a contract was offered to her for life-changing money.
“We offered Caitlin Clark $15 million,” said David “Tattoo” Gonzalez, voice of the Big 3, on a TFU Podcast Clip recently. “It started at $5 million. But the official final offer was 15 million for 10 weeks.”
There could be several reasons why Clark refused Jackson’s offer, but their goal seemed obvious. They wanted to piggyback off Clark’s popularity and see what she could do against polished male pros.
Well, Cube, we have a more than capable replacement: Angel Reese.
Clark is the most popular player the WNBA has ever seen, but Reese is on that level with a strong chance at passing her up. Reese beats her in X followers, 705.4k to 570.7k. She's also got her beat on Instagram, 5.1 million to 3.6 million. Going even further, the Sky and Fever set a record attendance earlier this season at 19,601 on Chicago’s home court.
Their games are incredibly different, but watching Reese bang down low and do what she does best, rebound and score in the paint, against former NBA All-Stars, would be must-watch television.
Making it all work, ultimately, could be difficult. Cube’s league runs concurrently with the WNBA, but a $15 million dollar paycheck isn’t something she’s likely to see in the W.
The Big 3 were already turned down by Clark, but would Reese do the same? Well, there’s only one way to find out.
Make sure you bookmark the Chicago Sky on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!