Drafting This Center Would Give Sky Unstoppable Duo
If the Chicago Sky somehow had the luxury of getting the number one overall pick in this year's upcoming WNBA Draft, it would give them the chance to do something special. They would have the honor and huge opportunity of drafting Lauren Betts if they so chose to.
The problem with that is, they already have their young franchise center who does a lot for the team already in Kamilla Cardoso. It would give the Sky the opportunity to arguably have the best center duo in the whole league.
Betts at this point would be the best player available and not drafting for need if the Sky went this route. But imagine Betts and Cardoso on the same team, Cardoso mentoring Betts, as the UConn Men's basketball team used to have Adama Sanogo as the starting center and then he mentored Donovan Clingan.
The Sky have way bigger needs than drafting another center, but if they got the number one overall pick, they might have no choice but to take her as passing on her would be a massive mistake.
Cardoso and Betts together would truly scare other teams
If the Sky were to win the lottery and get the number one pick and have the chance to take Betts, it would take the league by storm. Pairing her and Cardoso who already is quite the player for the Sky, would really put other teams on notice.
Center is not a need for the Sky right now with Cardoso already handling those duties on the starting unit, but Betts would be an excellent young center on the Sky's second unit. She could get a lot of pointers from Cardoso on how to improve her game and be successful for years to come.
Cardoso and Betts both went to successful basketball schools as Cardoso came out of the University of South Carolina and Betts is about to graduate after one more year at UCLA. Good luck stopping these two if this golden opportunity presents itself.
Angel Reese and Betts playing together would also be super fun to watch
As the Sky have had a rough go of it in the 2025 season, there is a bright spot to having a top pick this year and potentially winning the lottery. Being able to pair young superstar Angel Reese and an upcomer in Lauren Betts together on this Sky team, would speak wonders.
The Sky would honestly sell a lot more tickets as Betts seems to be the potential number one pick in this year's draft and selecting her would attract more fans to the seats for games next season. Plus having Reese and Betts feed off of each other on the court would be quite the duo.
Add Cardoso and Ariel Atkins and a potential rebound season from Rachel Banham and a possible emergence in Hailey Van Lith, the Sky would be set for the new season. They would be able to bounce back from this tough season and be that contender again that they were known to be a few short years ago.
