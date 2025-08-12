Three Sun Players Sky Should Look Out For
The Chicago Sky are coming off of a recent loss to the Indiana Fever and are traveling to play the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on Wednesday night. The Sun are one of the worst teams in the WNBA sitting at a record of 5-25 and 6th in the Eastern Conference.
The Sky need to take advantage of how bad the Sun are and get this victory any way that they can. The Sky come into the matchup sitting at 8-23, one of the worst records in the league, and are 5th in the Eastern Conference, only 2.5 games ahead of the Sun in the standings.
Now the Sun might be worse than the Sky, but that does not mean they don't have good players that the Sky need to keep their eyes on. The Sun have a few players that the Sky need to pay extra attention to come Wednesday night.
Sun center Tina Charles
Charles is someone that you can consider a Connecticut legend as she played for the UConn Huskies in college and plays for the Sun in the WNBA. She has been a Connecticut player her whole basketball career.
Charles may be 36-years-old getting towards the end of her career, but she has still been excellent for the Sun this season. Charles is averaging 15.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.9 steals per game. That is great for a player of her age and of her caliber.
The Sky need to keep a close eye on her come Wednesday night and need to do everything they can to shut her down as she can make you pay so fast in a game.
Sun guard Marina Mabrey
Mabrey is also one that the Sky need to keep their eyes on. They need to do a good job of defending her and making sure she does not get open looks. Mabrey loves to shoot the 3-ball as she has attempted 13 and 10 respectively in her last two games.
Mabrey averages 15 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 0.6 steals per game. Players like Kamilla Cardoso need to get their hands up when guarding Mabrey. Knowing she's a 3-point shooter, Cardoso needs to do everything she can to contest Mabrey's shots.
Mabrey is one on the Sun that likes to shoot and isn't afraid to whenever she finds any open space. The Sky need to guard her well and make her earn a basket through a tough shot.
Sun point guard Bria Hartley
Another UConn legend and Sun player Bria Hartley is one last player that the Sky need to watch out for come Wednesday night. The Sun have been thin at the point guard position due to injuries this year so Hartley has had to step in to a bigger role.
Hartley averages 9.7 points, 2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.8 steals per game. Like Mabrey, Hartley is also a 3-point shooter and one that will find some space and let the 3-ball go. The Sky need to do everything they can against Hartley to make sure she doesn't drain the 3 easily.
The Sky just need to what they can to play good defense, box out on rebounding, and limit the turnovers. If they do these things against the one of the worst teams in the league, the Sky should be able to win this game.
