Three Reasons Why Sky Fell to Dream
The Chicago Sky looked to build on their recent victory against the Washington Mystics when the Atlanta Dream came to town. But that was not the case as an ugly second half from the Sky caused them to drop yet another game to one of the East's best 86-65 in Chicago.
The Sky were looking to go on a 2-game winning streak after finally snapping an 8-game losing streak when they defeated the Mystics on Tuesday night. But there were some key factors as to why the Sky did not earn the victory on Thursday.
Two players were not going to carry the whole team
Rachel Banham and Kamilla Cardoso seem to be the only Sky players that actually showed up and were actually trying to win this game. Both players were the only two on the team to score in double figures in this one.
When you have a team like the Sky do, where you are constantly with or without your star players in Angel Reese and Ariel Atkins (this was Atkins' second game back from injury), there are going to have to be contributions from up-and-down the lineup.
Banham finished 6-12 from the field with 18 points scored and Cardoso finished 6-12 with 12 points scored. Every other player on the Sky that put up points, put up less than 10 and kept them out of double figures.
That is an ugly factor and will lose you a lot of games.
Losing the turnover battle
It feels like this one is said a lot when it comes to the Sky losing games. Whenever they seem to lose the turnover battle, it seems like a loss follows with it.
That is not something that will win the Sky a lot of games, it will lose them a ton of games and something that they have needed to work on all season. It is something that is killing them night in and night out and is the reason why they are at the bottom of the standings.
The Sky committed 13 turnovers to the Dream's 11 and on most of the turnovers that the Sky committed, the Dream almost always got points off of those turnovers. Another disaster that the Sky need to fix, and soon.
Getting outplayed in the second half
This factor has been a huge one in a lot of the Sky's recent losses. They are getting heavily outplayed in the second half and having to empty their bench and throw in the white flag since they are down by many points and cannot recover.
They got outscored 58-31 in the second half of Thursday night's defeat to the Dream after leading 34-28 going into the half. They even got outscored 10-0 to begin the third quarter and had to call a timeout to settle things down.
That timeout did not seem to help but this has been a common theme for the Sky lately and they need to figure this one out as the month of August rolls on.
Make sure you bookmark the Chicago Sky on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!