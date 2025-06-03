Sparks' Cameron Brink Makes Surprising Appearance on Hit TV Show
Los Angeles Sparks' star forward Cameron Brink will make an appearance on Tuesday night's edition of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune," per a release.
"I would say my strategy is to not look stupid," Brink said, laughing. "Just guess good consonants ... and don't be afraid to buy vowels."
Brink joins actor/comedian Justin Long and actress Rachael Harris on Season 5, Episode 9 of the telecast. The trio of contestants will spin the wheel and solve word puzzles for a chance to win money — all of which goes to a charity of their choice.
Long and Harris are playing for Smile Train and UCP of Central Florida, respectively, while Brink represents Next22 Foundation, a Players Philanthropy Fund Program.
"I'm playing for Next22 — it is a non-profit basketball camp that I hold every year in the state of Oregon," Brink, a Beaverton, Oregon, native, said. "Hopefully with the money I can expand to Washington and California.
"And I can just continue to empower the young women of this country," she continued.
Last September, Brink held the foundation’s third annual basketball camp for middle school-aged girls at Mountainside High School in Beaverton, Oregon.
Founded by Brink, the NEXT22 Foundation aims to encourage young girls to stay involved in sports and experience the benefits of athletic participation.
“I always grew up with really strong female role models, so just being able do this for them is a huge deal for me,” Brink said of the camp. “It's just a small thing but hopefully they can just take some pieces that they learn from this camp ... on this year and the rest of the years of their young lives.”
