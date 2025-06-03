Sparks' Cameron Brink Shares Surprising Injury Update on 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune'
Following a season-ending ACL injury in 2024 that cut Cameron Brink's rookie season short, ESPN's Holly Rowe initially reported that the Los Angeles Sparks' star forward would be expected to return to game action sometime this June.
“Checking in with her and her people today, she said she’s doing really well in rehab," Rowe said during the 2025 WNBA Draft broadcast. "Sources close to the Sparks have told me she is likely to return around June before the All-Star break."
However, during Tuesday night's edition of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune," Brink provided more clarity on her recovery timeline — and also shared that more extensive damage occurred in her left knee than originally expected.
"I was at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut ... a casino, very lucky," she told host Pat Sajak via a video on USA Today's For The Win. "[I] tore my ACL, tore my meniscus as well, but it's all surgically repaired now. So, I'm good. It's just going to take me a couple months to be back."
Despite still operating on a month-by-month basis before an eventual return to game action, Brink was recently seen getting shots up prior to Los Angeles' home game against the Chicago Sky on May 25 — certainly a positive sign of improvement in her year-long recovery process.
Brink joins actor/comedian Justin Long and actress Rachael Harris onSeason 5, Episode 9 of 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' on Tuesday.
The trio of contestants will spin the wheel and solve word puzzles for a chance to win money — all of which goes to a charity of their choice.
Long and Harris are playing for Smile Train and UCP of Central Florida, respectively, while Brink represents Next22 Foundation, a Players Philanthropy Fund Program.
"I'm playing for Next22 — it is a non-profit basketball camp that I hold every year in the state of Oregon," Brink, a Beaverton, Oregon, native, said. "Hopefully with the money I can expand to Washington and California.
Last September, Brink held the foundation’s third annual basketball camp for middle school-aged girls at Mountainside High School in Beaverton, Oregon.
Founded by Brink, the NEXT22 Foundation aims to encourage young girls to stay involved in sportsand experience the benefits of athletic participation.
"I would say my strategy [on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune] is to not look stupid," Brink said, laughing. "Just guess good consonants ... and don't be afraid to buy vowels."
