Sparks' Legend Reveals Honest Feelings Ahead of Jersey Retirements
Candace Parker, a three-time WNBA Champion and two-time MVP, spent 13 illustrious seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks.
She earned Rookie of the Year honors in 2008 and averaged 16.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists across her time in Los Angeles. Parker led the Sparks to a WNBA championship in 2016, securing the franchise's third title.
Following her time in the purple and gold, Parker closed her career with two seasons in Chicago — helping win the franchise's sole title in 2021 — and one in Las Vegas, respectively.
Read more: Sparks' Kelsey Plum Climbs WNBA Record Books in Loss to Dream
Parker, who led Tennessee to national titles in both 2007 and 2008, had her jersey retired by the Lady Volunteers in January of 2014.
Over 10 years later, two more teams will soon join the list.
The Sparks will retire Parker’s No. 3 jersey at Crypto.com Arena during halftime of their game against the Sky on June 29, the team announced in March.
Read more: Sparks' Guard Scores Season-High in Loss to Mercury
Furthermore, Chicago also plans to retire her jersey on Aug. 25, during its game against the Las Vegas Aces, per a May 28 release.
On Monday's edition of ESPN's NBA Today, Parker shared her feelings on having her jersey retired by both WNBA organizations.
"I think it's different," Parker said in response to which team's ceremony would mean more to her. "I grew up thinking that you only had one home, and I've fortunately had three."
Parker detailed all three major landmarks in her basketball journey — Tennessee, Chicago and Los Angeles — and what each has meant to her along the way.
"Chicago is where I first picked up a the game of basketball," Parker, a Naperville, Illinois native, said. "[Just] being able to watch the Bulls compete for championships, and then to bring one home.
Read more: Sparks' Rickea Jackson Reveals Close Relationship With WNBA Player
"Tennessee, jersey going in the rafters, that's become definitely a home to me," she added. "And then LA is where my kids are from ... It's been hard for me as a Chicago fan to see my daughter want to rock the Dodgers jersey, but I'll give her a pass."
Read more: Sparks' Cameron Brink Challenges Controversial WNBA Rule
Furthermore, Parker spoke the uniqueness of both upcoming jersey retirement ceremonies and the personal gratitude she feels that's continually attached to each.
"Number three's going in the rafters in two different arenas. I'm super grateful," Parker said.
More Sparks news:
A'ja Wilson Speaks Out on Losing Kelsey Plum to Sparks
Sparks' Kelsey Plum Reacts to Georgia Amoore's ACL Injury
International Legend Reveals Reason For Rejoining LA
Sparks Waive Two Players Ahead of 2025 Season
Sparks’ Cameron Brink Revisits Feeling After Tearing ACL
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.