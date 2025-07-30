Sparks Notes: Cameron Brink Impresses in Season Debut, Laker Legend Reacts to Return

Despite the Los Angeles Sparks' 89-74 loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday — snapping L.A.'s league-best five-game win streak — star forward Cameron Brink impressed in limited minutes. Tuesday night marked Brink's 2025 season debut and her first game played in 13 months after suffering an ACL tear in June of 2024.
The star forward received a plethora of social media support ahead of the return to game action — some of which came from Lakers Hall of Famer Magic Johnson in a recent X post.
Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
How Did Cameron Brink Do in Sparks Season Debut?
Lakers Hall of Famer Reacts to Cameron Brink's Return to Sparks
Sparks’ Cameron Brink Not in Starting Lineup on Tuesday vs Aces
Sparks’ Cameron Brink Expected Play on Tuesday, With One Major Caveat
Sparks' Cameron Brink Reveals When She'll Make 2025 Season Debut
Sparks' Kelsey Plum Breaks WNBA Record in Win Over Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu
Sparks Notes: Cameron Brink Nears Return, Fever Star Fined $500 After Calling Out Refs
Sparks’ Kelsey Plum Slammed by Major Analyst for Caitlin Clark Comments: ‘Stop Talking’
Sparks' Kelsey Plum Speaks on Difficulties Adjusting to New-Look Backcourt
Sparks Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.