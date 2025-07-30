Sparks Notes: Cameron Brink Impresses in Season Debut, Laker Legend Reacts to Return

Despite the Los Angeles Sparks' 89-74 loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday — snapping L.A.'s league-best five-game win streak — star forward Cameron Brink impressed in limited minutes. Tuesday night marked Brink's 2025 season debut and her first game played in 13 months after suffering an ACL tear in June of 2024.

The star forward received a plethora of social media support ahead of the return to game action — some of which came from Lakers Hall of Famer Magic Johnson in a recent X post.

Sparks Tweets of the Day:

Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan in attendance for Cameron Brink’s Sparks’ season debut. pic.twitter.com/Y0nDvXpfSL — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 30, 2025

Cameron Brink on what she missed about basketball while recovering from injury:



“Everything … I learned all the little nuances of the game that I usually wouldn’t.” pic.twitter.com/uluzuAp9tr — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 30, 2025

Cameron Brink’s first WNBA basket in 13 months comes on her first shot attempt of the game — less than a minute after checking into Tuesday’s contest. pic.twitter.com/zhhzIQVxZq — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 30, 2025

Cameron Brink will not start for the Sparks tonight in her season debut.



The star forward will come off the bench in limited minutes vs the Aces, per coach Lynne Roberts.https://t.co/Cmu2KEd84n — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 30, 2025

Julie Allemand sharing her routine pregame juggling drill with Cameron Brink ahead of Sparks vs Aces. 🤹‍♂️🔥 pic.twitter.com/XSMmsqzujR — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) July 30, 2025

