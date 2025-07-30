Los Angeles Sparks On SI

Sparks Notes: Cameron Brink Impresses in Season Debut, Laker Legend Reacts to Return

Ben Geffner|
Jul 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) reacts against the Las Vegas Aces in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jul 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) reacts against the Las Vegas Aces in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Despite the Los Angeles Sparks' 89-74 loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday — snapping L.A.'s league-best five-game win streak — star forward Cameron Brink impressed in limited minutes. Tuesday night marked Brink's 2025 season debut and her first game played in 13 months after suffering an ACL tear in June of 2024.

The star forward received a plethora of social media support ahead of the return to game action — some of which came from Lakers Hall of Famer Magic Johnson in a recent X post.

