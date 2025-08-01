Los Angeles Sparks On SI

Sparks Notes: Kelsey Plum Debuts New Shoes, Cameron Brink Shares What She Missed Most During WNBA Absence

Ben Geffner|
Jul 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) shoots the ball against the Las Vegas Aces in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jul 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) shoots the ball against the Las Vegas Aces in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

During the Sparks' 89-74 home loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday night — Los Angeles' first defeat since July 10 — star guard Kelsey Plum revealed an all-new Under Armour-sponsered shoe. Plum debuted her “Engine 21” PE shoes — inspired by a firefighter’s uniform and dedicated to her brother.

Cameron Brink made her 2025 season debut in Tuesday's contest — her first WNBA game played in 13 months after suffering an ACL tear in June of 2024. Prior to the game, Brink spoke on what she missed most about basketball while sidelined during her injury.

Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Sparks’ Cameron Brink Reveals What She Missed Most Amid 13-Month Injury Recovery

Sparks’ Kelsey Plum Reveals New Under Armour Shoe With Special Honor

Russell Westbrook Seen With Kings' DeMar DeRozan at Sparks Game Amid Free Agency Drama

How Did Cameron Brink Do in Sparks Season Debut?

Lakers Hall of Famer Reacts to Cameron Brink's Return to Sparks

Sparks’ Cameron Brink Not in Starting Lineup on Tuesday vs Aces

Sparks’ Cameron Brink Expected Play on Tuesday, With One Major Caveat

Sparks' Cameron Brink Reveals When She'll Make 2025 Season Debut

Sparks Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.

Published | Modified
Ben Geffner
BEN GEFFNER

Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.

Share on XFollow BenGeffner
Home/News