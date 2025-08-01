Sparks Notes: Kelsey Plum Debuts New Shoes, Cameron Brink Shares What She Missed Most During WNBA Absence

During the Sparks' 89-74 home loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday night — Los Angeles' first defeat since July 10 — star guard Kelsey Plum revealed an all-new Under Armour-sponsered shoe. Plum debuted her “Engine 21” PE shoes — inspired by a firefighter’s uniform and dedicated to her brother.

Cameron Brink made her 2025 season debut in Tuesday's contest — her first WNBA game played in 13 months after suffering an ACL tear in June of 2024. Prior to the game, Brink spoke on what she missed most about basketball while sidelined during her injury.

Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Sparks Tweets of the Day:

How Did Cameron Brink Do in Sparks Season Debut?https://t.co/oImyMSAeWU — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) July 30, 2025

Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan talking at halftime of Sparks vs Aces.



Westbrook’s been linked to the Kings as a primary free agent target. If he signs this offseason, the two would join forces in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/IFLDYMCM2X — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 30, 2025

Cameron Brink’s first WNBA basket in 13 months comes on her first shot attempt of the game — less than a minute after checking into Tuesday’s contest. pic.twitter.com/zhhzIQVxZq — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 30, 2025

A look at the Sparks’ full active roster for the first time all season — including Cameron Brink.



LA looks for a league-best sixth straight win tonight vs the Aces. pic.twitter.com/f63GoGRm3S — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 30, 2025

Julie Allemand sharing her routine pregame juggling drill with Cameron Brink ahead of Sparks vs Aces. 🤹‍♂️🔥 pic.twitter.com/XSMmsqzujR — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) July 30, 2025

