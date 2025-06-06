Sparks On Pace For Fourth Straight Attendance Increase
Through the first eight games of this year's WNBA season, the Los Angeles Sparks are currently on pace for their fourth straight year of an increase in average fan attendance.
The Sparks are averaging 11,055 fans per home game in 2025, preceded by 11,044 in 2024, 6,553 in 2023, 5,652 in 2022 and 1,144 in 2021, per recent data.
Los Angeles' attendance statistics this season rank within the WNBA's top four team averages, a complete turnaround after a league-worst rate in 2021.
The upward trend for Los Angeles comes after 19,103 fans were in attendance for the Sparks’ game against the Fever in May 2024 — the largest single-game home crowd in franchise history.
Athletes and celebrities such as Kevin Durant, Magic Johnson, Leslie Jones, Matt Barnes and Aaron Donald join a star-studded lineup of individuals that have been in attendance at Crypto.com Arena thus far in 2025.
“You keep winning, [the fans] keep showing up," Kelsey Plum said following the Sparks' first home win of 2025, on playing in front of the star-studded Los Angeles crowd.
Los Angeles ranks fourth in average home attendance in 2025, only behind the Golden State Valkyries, Indiana Fever and New York Liberty, respectively.
"I love that the @wnba is back. Wishing everyone a healthy season. Let’s go," Durant wroteprior to the 2025 campaign.
The WNBA delivered its most-watched regular season in 24 years and finished with its highest attendance in 22 years in 2024, per a release. The league's tangible viewership and in-person attendance growth has certainly been present in both 2025 and projected seasons to come.
