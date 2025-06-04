Sparks' Rickea Jackson Addresses Shocking Rumors
Los Angeles Sparks' forward Rickea Jackson returned to game action on May 27, her first appearance since entering concussion protocol on May 18 — following an injury suffered in the Sparks' home-opener against Minnesota.
The star forward was held scoreless with one rebound in 12 minutes against the Atlanta Dream last Tuesday.
Jackson hasn't played in either of the Sparks' two games since then — both losses to the Las Vegas Aces and Phoenix Mercury on May 30 and June 1, respectively.
The absence was described as “personal reasons” by head coach Lynne Roberts prior to last Sunday's game, leaving many fans to speculate wild rumors.
“She’s taking personal time, and we support her," Roberts said postgame. "We’re excited to get her back when she’s ready to be back.”
With a lack of further clarification over the weekend, social media buzzed with potential reasons for the extended absence — from pregnancy rumors to a potential trade request.
Jackson caught wind of the rumors, dispelling a majority of them online before addressing questions on it at Los Angeles' Tuesday practice.
"#Itsagirl," she captioned a X post.
Jackson practiced with the Sparks on Tuesday and said she expects to play Friday against Dallas Wings, per Edwin Garcia.
"Personal time is needed," Jackson told the media. "I'm pregnant apparently ... I've never followed the team I play for, since AAU ... I like to follow real people, but rumors are rumors.
"Personal time is personal time," she continued. "If my head [doesn't] feel right, I need personal time."
