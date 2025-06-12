Sparks' Rickea Jackson Provides Strong Response Following Injury
Los Angeles Sparks’ star forward Rickea Jackson returned to game action on May 27 with a minutes restriction after a three-game absence — marking her first game appearance since entering concussion protocol on May 18 following an injury in the Sparks' home-opener against Minnesota.
Jackson struggled in the May 27 loss to the Atlanta Dream — scoreless on 0-for-3 shooting in just 12 minutes.
She missed two games after in an absence described as “personal reasons” by head coach Lynne Roberts.
“She’s taking personal time, and we support her," Roberts said. "We’re excited to get her back when she’s ready to be back.”
Prior to the May 27 loss, Jackson spoke honestly on her process-oriented outlook for the future.
"Experience is the greatest teacher," Jackson said. "Just seeing where I can get to my spots and still learning the offense."
In Los Angeles' two games since then, she's rejoined the rotation and done exactly that — attempting to find an offensive rhythm while gradually growing and continually building on recent performances following the early-season injury.
Jackson has combined for 18 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 61 minutes throughout the Sparks' last two contests against the Dallas Wings and Golden State Valkyries, respectively.
