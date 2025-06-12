Sparks' Rickea Jackson Provides Strong Response Following Injury

Sparks’ Rickea Jackson on May 27, after returning from injury:



“Experience is the greatest teacher … just seeing where I can get to my spots and still learning the offense.”



In two games since then, she’s combined for 18 PTS, 4 REB & 2 STL on efficient 40+% shooting.



🔥📈🔥 pic.twitter.com/RDBHTK9Akb