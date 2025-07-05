Dallas Wings rookie joined Caitlin Clark in WNBA history against Phoenix Mercury
The Dallas Wings picked up a 98-89 win over the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday night, giving them 5 wins in their last 7 games, a much-needed turnaround after a 1-11 start. They were also to do so with four rookies in the starting lineup, the first team to start four rookies in a game since the Minnesota Lynx did so in 2000, their second season as a franchise.
Paige Bueckers was fantastic, as she's been for most of the season, putting up 23 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds while shooting an efficient 8/11 from the floor. However, it was another rookie who stole the show in that game.
Aziaha James led the Wings with 28 points on 10/20 shooting, adding 6 rebounds and 6 assists. She started the game a perfect 7/7 with 20 points at halftime. She was also 5/9 from the three-point line, leading the game with the most three-pointers made.
With that performance, James joined Caitlin Clark (who did it three times), Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart, and Diana Taurasi as the only rookies in WNBA history to have a game of 25+ points, 5+ assists, 5+ rebounds, and 5+ made threes in a game. That is a tremendous company to be in for James, and could be a sign of things to come for the rookie from NC State.
Bueckers has gotten close to hitting this mark. Against the Phoenix Mercury on June 11th, when she had 35 points, 6 rebounds, 5 made threes, but fell one assist short with 4. One more assist would've put her with this elite company, and that's been her only game with more than two made three-pointers so far this season.
