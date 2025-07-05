Dallas Wings rookie joined Caitlin Clark in WNBA history against Phoenix Mercury

What a night for the @DallasWings rookie! 👏



Aziaha James WENT OFF for a career-high 28 PTS, 5 3PM, 6 REB, & 6 AST vs. the Mercury.



She became the 5th rookie in WNBA history to post a 25+ PTS, 5+ AST, 5+ REB, and 5+ 3PM game—joining Caitlin Clark (3x), Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna… pic.twitter.com/vXWTLDRRq1