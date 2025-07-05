Basketball legend decides between Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers
Dallas Wings star rookie Paige Bueckers is off to a historic start in her career, already being named an All-Star starter for the WNBA All-Star Game on July 19th, garnering the most fan votes for a rookie ever. That pairs nicely with Bueckers' Rookie of the Month award for June, an award she should win a few more times.
Through 14 games, Bueckers is averaging 18.7 PPG, 5.7 APG, and 4.3 RPG. She's off to one of the greatest scoring starts in WNBA history, too, as she was the fastest player ever to 200 career points and the fastest to 250 since 2006.
Naturally, that has sparked a comparison between Bueckers and superstar Caitlin Clark, who got off to a "slower" start in her career, as teams went out of their way to try and prove a point against her. Clark would pick it up near the end of her rookie season to average over 19 PPG by the end, win Rookie of the Year, and finish 4th in MVP voting.
Recently, women's basketball legend Cheryl Miller, who was a three-time Naismith Player of the Year at USC, was asked by the "All Facts No Breaks" podcast who she would choose to start a team with between Paige Bueckers, Caitlin Clark, and Sabrina Ionescu.
"Since I had a very small window to coach this young lady, I’ve got to go with CC [Caitlin Clark]," she responded."
Miller was Clark's All-Star Game coach in 2024, giving the two of them a chance to connect.
Clark's turnovers are up from last season while her shooting is down, but she's also been dealing with a few injuries. Buecker has been, too, but not to the extent of Clark.
Ionescu is no slouch, either. She's arguably having her best season with the New York Liberty, averaging 18.7 PPG through 16 games so far.
