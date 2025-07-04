Paige Bueckers gets brutally honest about WNBA's physicality
Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings picked up a 98-89 win over the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday night, giving the Wings 5 wins in their 7 games, a big improvement as they look to overcome their dreadful 1-11 start.
Dallas was able to secure the win despite starting four rookies, with Aziaha James leading the way, scoring 28 points, adding 6 rebounds, and 6 assists. She started the game 7/7 from the floor and had 20 points going into the half. Bueckers wasn't far behind, finishing with 23 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds.
However, Bueckers wasn't pleased with her three turnovers and was asked after the game about how she's handling the physicality of the WNBA.
"I’m human," she responded. "Sometimes I let my emotions get the best of me, just in terms of all the physicality that’s let go. But I gotta get used to it. Got to embrace it.
"I wish I could have taken care of the ball a little bit better," she continued, "but then that allows for my teammates to get open looks, for them to get offensive creation off of a double team… out of the trap.”
Despite the increase in physicality from college to the WNBA, it hasn't stopped Bueckers from being extremely productive. She was the quickest WNBA player ever to score 200 points, and became the quickest since 2006 to score 250 points in a career in Thursday's game against the Mercury. This is all on top of her being named a WNBA All-Star Starter as a rookie and being named Rookie of the Month for June.
