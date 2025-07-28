ESPN wants to team Caitlin Clark up with teammate of Paige Bueckers in trade proposal
The WNBA's trade deadline is a little over a week away on August 7th, and a lot of teams could be looking to make a move and make that final push into playoff contention. 10 of the 14 teams are still in the playoff hunt, and although trades could be difficult, there should still be a few between now and then.
ESPN's Kevin Pelton published a list of trades he'd like to see before the trade deadline, and one he wants is for the Dallas Wings to send Myisha Hines-Allen to the Indiana Fever for Damiris Dantas and a 2026 second-round pick.
"Hines-Allen could plausibly be on the move midseason again," Pelton explained. "She lost her starting job in late June, and Dallas is hoping to get forward Maddy Siegrist back by season's end. When Siegrist was diagnosed with an anterolateral tibial plateau fracture in mid-June, the Wings' release said she was 'expected to make a full recovery and return to the Wings lineup later this season.'
"After shooting 36% on 3s last season, split between the Mystics and Lynx, Hines-Allen is down to 30% this season. Since Hines-Allen is a career 35% shooter, improvement should be expected. Even that down season from Hines-Allen has been better beyond the arc than Dantas, shooting 26.5% (34% career but just 31% since 2021)."
The Wings signed Hines-Allen this offseason, thinking she could help be a floor spacer and quality forward, but it has been one of the worst shooting seasons of her career. Meanwhile, Dantas has been around the WNBA and is an experienced veteran, something this really young Wings team could use. She's only averaging 4.6 PPG and 2.5 RPG this season.
