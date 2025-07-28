Dallas Wings On SI

Dallas Wings move up in latest WNBA power rankings

The WNBA power rankings are seeing a rise from the Dallas Wings.

Jeremy Brener

Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington looks to pass against Las Vegas Aces forward Kierstan Bell.
Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington looks to pass against Las Vegas Aces forward Kierstan Bell. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The Dallas Wings are coming off the first week after the All-Star Break, which was filled with a lot of highs and lows.

The team was able to grab a win on the road against the Seattle Storm, but struggled to come out on top against the Golden State Valkyries and Las Vegas Aces.

CBS Sports writer Jack Maloney conducted a recent power ranking and the Wings clocked in at No. 11 out of 13.

Dallas Wings guard Aziaha James scores a three-point basket against the Las Vegas Aces.
Dallas Wings guard Aziaha James scores a three-point basket against the Las Vegas Aces. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Wings make progress in power rankings

"The Wings destroyed the Storm on the road to begin the week, then promptly lost two more games by double digits," Maloney wrote.

"Paige Bueckers' "rest" designation against the Aces raised some eyebrows, but the No. 1 overall pick has been dealing with patellar tendinitis and the Wings are in the middle of what coach Chris Koclanes called an "insane stretch" of their schedule: five games in eight days. There's no need to push it with Buecker's knee, especially given her injury history and the Wings' 7-19 record."

The only teams to rank lower than the Wings were the Connecticut Sun and Chicago Sky.

Meanwhile, the top 10 consisted of the Valkyries, Washington Mystics, Aces, Los Angeles Sparks, Storm, Phoenix Mercury, Indiana Fever, Atlanta Dream, New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx.

The Wings are back in action tonight as they take on the defending champion Liberty at the College Park Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The game can be watched on ESPN.

Published |Modified
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

