Dallas Wings move up in latest WNBA power rankings
The Dallas Wings are coming off the first week after the All-Star Break, which was filled with a lot of highs and lows.
The team was able to grab a win on the road against the Seattle Storm, but struggled to come out on top against the Golden State Valkyries and Las Vegas Aces.
CBS Sports writer Jack Maloney conducted a recent power ranking and the Wings clocked in at No. 11 out of 13.
Wings make progress in power rankings
"The Wings destroyed the Storm on the road to begin the week, then promptly lost two more games by double digits," Maloney wrote.
"Paige Bueckers' "rest" designation against the Aces raised some eyebrows, but the No. 1 overall pick has been dealing with patellar tendinitis and the Wings are in the middle of what coach Chris Koclanes called an "insane stretch" of their schedule: five games in eight days. There's no need to push it with Buecker's knee, especially given her injury history and the Wings' 7-19 record."
The only teams to rank lower than the Wings were the Connecticut Sun and Chicago Sky.
Meanwhile, the top 10 consisted of the Valkyries, Washington Mystics, Aces, Los Angeles Sparks, Storm, Phoenix Mercury, Indiana Fever, Atlanta Dream, New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx.
The Wings are back in action tonight as they take on the defending champion Liberty at the College Park Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The game can be watched on ESPN.
