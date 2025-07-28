Will WNBA superstars Paige Bueckers, Breanna Stewart play in Wings-Liberty?
The Dallas Wings are playing on the second night of a back-to-back against the New York Liberty on Monday night, the reigning WNBA champions who enter with a 17-7 record. Dallas is coming off a 106-80 loss to reigning MVP A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces, but they were short-handed in that matchup.
Paige Bueckers missed Sunday afternoon's game with rest, as the team has four games in six days this week, and she deals with patellar tendinitis. They don't want to push her more than they have to, so they decided to give her a day off. But will she be back for Monday night's game?
The Dallas Wings released their injury report on Monday afternoon, and Paige Bueckers will be ready to go against the Liberty, as she's not on the injury report at all. The only two players they listed as out are Ty Harris (left knee) and Maddy Siegrist (right knee). This means that Myisha Hines-Allen, who also missed Sunday's game with a lower leg injury, will be back for the Wings.
The Liberty will be without two-time MVP and seven-time All-Star Breanna Stewart, who suffered a leg injury a few nights ago against the Los Angeles Sparks. It is believed that she avoided anything serious, as the MRI results were clear, and she is expected to be traveling with the team on this road trip. But that is a big loss for the Liberty.
This is the first meeting between these two teams this season, though they'll play against on August 5th and 8th. This season hasn't gone the way the Wings wanted, sitting 7-19, but Bueckers and the other rookies have been a bright spot to build around for the future.
