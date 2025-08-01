Dallas Wings' former top 5 nearing return from injury against Indiana Fever
The Dallas Wings are ending their four-game homestand against the Indiana Fever on Friday night. In anticipation of the matchup against superstar Caitlin Clark, the game was moved to the American Airlines Center yet again. They did the same thing with the first matchup against the Fever, a game Clark missed due to injury.
Dallas is starting to get healthy at the right time of the season. The playoffs are a long shot, but they need to find out who from this roster is worth keeping long-term around Paige Bueckers. As they get healthier, it becomes easier to make evaluations.
The Wings released their injury report for Friday night, only listing two names: Tyasha Harris and Maddy Siegrist. Harris is out for the season after having surgery on her left knee.
However, Siegrist could be nearing her return after missing the last 17 games with a knee fracture, but the Wings forward was upgraded to questionable for Friday's matchup. She's averaged 9.2 PPG and 5.2 RPG in her 11 appearances this season and could add some valuable size and production to the frontcourt. The former third overall pick has spent all three years in Dallas, splitting time off the bench and as a starter.
Caitlin Clark Out Again Against Wings
Clark missed the first matchup in Dallas with a groin injury, but did play in the second matchup in Indiana just before the All-Star Break. In that game, she had 14 points, 13 assists, and five steals, reading Paige Bueckers like a book all game in their first professional matchup against each other.
However, with the third matchup of the season on deck, Caitlin Clark is out again, as she continues to deal with her nagging groin injury. Her shooting hasn't been as proficient this season, even when she has played due to the injury, so she needs to get fully healthy while they try to get into the playoffs.
Indiana has been able to beat the Wings both times this season, once without Clark, so they'd like to lock up the season series win before the two teams meet again in August back in Indiana.
