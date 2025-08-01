Will Caitlin Clark play vs. Paige Bueckers, Dallas Wings?
Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings are getting ready for their big game tonight as they take on the Indiana Fever, who are led by Caitlin Clark.
Clark is averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 assists and five rebounds per game in 13 appearances for the Fever this season, but injuries have kept her out of half of Indiana's season.
Clark hasn't been in the lineup since July 15 and sat out of the All-Star Game in Indianapolis because of it. She's missed the last five games as a result and it doesn't look like she will play against the Wings in Dallas.
Clark likely out vs. Wings
"I always think the WNBA season is like this sprint marathon," Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White said h/t USA Today contributor Cydney Henderson.
"You see more injuries when you don’t have a chance to recover, but it’s not like individual teams are the only ones that deal with it. This is a league-wide, collective issue. The NBA has a similar cadence, but they've got 30 teams and there’s not quite as much crisscrossing time zones and crisscrossing the country. So, it’s the challenge of the footprint of our schedule."
The Fever have won their last three games coming into this contest, so they have been able to figure out how to play without Clark.
They likely wouldn't want her to rush back from injury with playoffs on the horizon for the Fever.
Tipoff between the Fever and Wings is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.
