WNBA star Napheesa Collier reflects on All-Star experience with Paige Bueckers
The WNBA All-Star Game has come and gone, as teams have moved into the second halves of their seasons. Dallas Wings rookie sensation was a starter in the All-Star Game, hitting the first four-point shot in the game's history, finishing with 6 points.
However, the game was dominated by her team captain, Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier, who set a WNBA All-Star Game record with her 36 points. Collier, a former UConn Husky like Bueckers, has had a tremendous season and is one of the favorites to win MVP this year, especially with how successful her team has been.
Napheesa Collier recently appeared on "A Touch More" podcast, hosted by Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe, where she talked about her All-Star Game experience, and how excited she was to play with Paige Bueckers, especially.
"It was great to play with, obviously, a lot of people I've played with before, and also with Paige. She's the one I've looked forward to. I actually did play with Paige [before], she was in high school for USA [Basketball]. A high schooler, a college player, and two WNBA players and she was the best player on the team.
"It was awesome playing with her. She's someone that I've always really wanted to play with, just really admired her game for a long time. I've known her family for several years, too, just through UConn. So, that was really fun."
Napheesa Collier Hinting at a Possible Team-Up in the Future?
Collier mentioned that she's always wanted to play with Bueckers, which the UConn ties play a huge role in, but is there any possibility of the two Huskies teaming up in the future?
Bueckers is in the first year of her rookie deal, so she's not going anywhere for the next four years. However, Collier is in the last year of her contract, so she's set to be a free agent this offseason, like many WNBA players. She'll be free to sign wherever, and while the Lynx will likely try to do everything they can, it's not guaranteed she'll be back.
The WNBA is headed toward grueling negotiations this offseason with the players' union about revenue sharing, and could be in a lockout. So there will be plenty of time for free agents to decide where they'd like to play.
