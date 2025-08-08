Will Paige Bueckers, Breanna Stewart play in Dallas Wings-New York Liberty?
The Dallas Wings and New York Liberty are meeting in Dallas on Friday night, the third matchup between the two teams in the last two weeks. Dallas was able to upset the Liberty in Dallas last week, but the Liberty exacted revenge in New York on Tuesday. The two teams now head south for another rematch, with the status of some stars in doubt.
Paige Bueckers is listed as questionable with a back injury that she suffered against the Liberty on Tuesday, leaving the game to get it evaluated. She called it mild and that they'd keep it day-to-day, but she was out of practice on Thursday.
Dallas Wings coach Chris Koclanes said holding her out was "just rest," and that he expects her to be able to play on Friday. She wasn't the only one on the injury report, though.
Myisha Hines-Allen is probable with a left ankle injury. She missed the last game against the Liberty, most recently playing against the Indiana Fever on August 1st. Tyasha Harris is also out for the year after undergoing a procedure on her knee early in the season.
Maddy Siegrist returned from an extended absence on Tuesday against the Liberty, putting up 13 points and 3 rebounds in just 15 minutes. She's no longer on the injury report at all, a great sign for the Wings moving forward, as they need her size in the frontcourt.
Breanna Stewart Injury Update
Two-time WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart has been out since leaving a game against the Los Angeles Sparks in the opening minutes, a stretch that has now spanned six games. She'll be out again on Friday night against the Wings, missing a third matchup between these teams this season. She didn't even make the trip this time.
An injury update was provided on late Thursday night, saying, "The team is aiming for late August for Stewie's return. On Tuesday morning, she was taking some shots and doing cardio on a stationary bike."
The Liberty will also be without wing Kennedy Burke and center Nyara Sabally. Burke has been out since that same game that Breanna Stewart went down in, and they're trying to get her back within the next two-ish weeks.
Sabally has only appeared in 15 games this season, not playing since July 16th due to a knee issue. She was in Germany getting treatment for a few days, but is back with the team and will be re-evaluated on August 18th.
