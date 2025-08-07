Dallas Wings coach provides injury update on WNBA star Paige Bueckers
Dallas Wings superstar rookie Paige Bueckers has left the last two games with different injuries: a leg injury against the Indiana Fever on August 1st and a back injury against the New York Liberty on August 5th.
Bueckers then missed practice on Thursday ahead of another matchup against the Liberty, this one coming in Dallas on Friday. That had people concerned about her status for Friday night, but Dallas Wings head coach Chris Koclanes says to not be too concerned.
“Just rest," Koclanes said when asked about Bueckers missing practice. "Day to day. She should be fine for tomorrow."
Bueckers talked after the loss to the Liberty on Tuesday night about her leaving for the back injury, saying, "I'm alright. I just got it checked out. I think just a pulled muscle. Felt a strain, felt it tighten, so just gotta get it worked out... I was just dribbling the ball up, and I felt sort of a tightness come along. It was pretty random... It's day-to-day, I'm hoping it won't take me out."
She still played 31 minutes in that game, scoring a game-high 21 points despite the loss. The Wings and Liberty have played a few times recently, with the Wings pulling off the upset in Dallas last week, but the Liberty exacting revenge earlier this week. Friday's matchup will be the last matchup of the season between the two teams.
Breanna Stewart's Injury Update vs. Dallas Wings
Breanna Stewart has been out since late July because of a leg injury, but it wasn't expected to keep her out for too long. No real update has been made since the initial update in July, saying there was no timetable for her return, but more out of caution than anything else.
The former two-time WNBA MVP and 7-time All-Star had been having a great season, averaging 18.3 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 3.9 APG as she made the All-Star Game again this season.
New York has struggled with Stewart out of the lineup, losing four straight games, starting with the game she first got injured, a matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks. Three of those matchups were on the road, but they've been able to bounce back and win the last two games. As they hit the road again for a one-off matchup against the Wings, they're looking to prove they've learned how to win without Stewart in the lineup.
