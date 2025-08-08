WNBA star Paige Bueckers breaks silence on Wings-Lynx trade
Dallas Wings rookie guard Paige Bueckers kept a cheerful attitude upon learning the news that two of her former teammates, DiJoNai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith, would no longer be playing together.
Although Bueckers' team is limping toward the end of the season while looking to halt a losing skid with games over the next several days, she has a mutual respect for both of them.
Paige Bueckers Keeps It Classy
"I love those guys," Bueckers said. “They kind of adopted me as parents. I was their child. Just what they meant to me and welcoming me my rookie year. Just embracing me. Embracing my personality. Embracing my annoyingness. They became like big sisters to me. So I looked up to them for advice. I miss them. I understand there's a business to it, but we'll always – our relationship will always stay the same."
Carrington was all class toward Bueckers as the news fell out.
"our babygirl forever fr fr," Carrington tweeted in response to Bueckers' comments.
Both teams are going in opposite directions, as Carrington's Minnesota Lynx sit at 25-5 on a three-game winning streak. Meanwhile, Bueckers' team sits at 8-22 while Smith's Las Vegas Aces have won back-to-back games and sit just above .500 in the middle of the pack of the Western Conference at No. 7.
Bueckers will have a chance to rematch the Minnesota Lynx Sept. 1 in Minneapolis, marking the first time she and her former teammate, Carrington, will go head-to-head in a likely emotional reunion at Target Center in Minneapolis
Meanwhile, Smith hasn't had a very productive season, but she may be in a better environment in Las Vegas; that remains to be seen.
As for Bueckers, she is likely on her way to securing the WNBA Rookie of the Year award as the face of the Dallas Wings franchise.
Bueckers said last month she feels like her overall game, specifically her communication, has greatly improved.
“I think the way that I try to make everyone around me better, and be a voice, I think I’ve grown more confident in being a leader, talking, and communicating, calling huddles,” Bueckers said.
Bueckers added, ultimately, the Wings want to win even if struggles pile up.
“I’m just always having something to say, something to always coach on the floor," Bueckers continued. "And so just really, I think, using my voice, and my teammates have done a great job of being receptive to it. Even though I’m a rookie, we all just wanna win, so all of our voices matter.”
Dallas' rematch with the New York Liberty gets underway Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.
