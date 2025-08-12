Will Paige Bueckers, Caitlin Clark play in final Wings-Fever matchup of season?
The Dallas Wings and Indiana Fever meet for the fourth and final time in the 2025 season on Tuesday night, with the Wings traveling to Indianapolis. Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has only played in one matchup between the teams this season, putting up 14 points and 13 assists in the lone game in Indy before now in a win. But she's dealt with injuries all season long, and that's no different entering Tuesday's game.
The Indiana Fever have already ruled Clark out for this game with her groin injury. She's only played in 13 games this season, making this her 20th missed game of the season. The Fever have been able to tread water without her, but they suffered a few more injuries last week.
READ MORE: Caitlin Clark gets major injury news ahead of Wings vs. Fever
Veteran guard Sydney Colson tore her left ACL last Thursday against the Phoenix Mercury in her first minute in the game. She's been playing professional basketball since 2011 and was playing double-digit minutes for the first time since 2019 because of the injury to Clark.
In the same game, spot-starting guard Aari McDonald broke a bone in her foot and is out indefinitely. She'd been having her best season since her sophomore campaign, averaging 9.8 PPG and 4.7 APG. With those players out, the Fever signed former Dallas Wings guard Odyssey Sims to a hardship contract.
Kelsey Mitchell is still plenty good enough to handle duties in the backcourt, but they needed more depth there, hence the signing of Sims.
Paige Bueckers on Injury Report Again
Paige Bueckers returned from a one-game absence on Sunday to put up 17 points in a loss to the Washington Mystics. She suffered a back injury about a week ago against the New York Liberty on the road, forcing her to miss Friday's game, also against the Liberty.
Bueckers was back on the injury report for this game, listed as "probable" with her back injury. She played 32 minutes on Sunday, so unless the flight to Indiana messed with her back, she should be good to go for this game.
Myisha Hines-Allen is also probable with her left ankle injury. She missed a game last week because of it, but ended up playing 27 minutes against the Mystics on Sunday, scoring 8 points. She should also be good to go for this game.
The only Wings player undoubtedly out is Tyasha Harris, who underwent a knee procedure early in the season.
READ MORE: Paige Bueckers still confident in direction of Dallas Wings
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.