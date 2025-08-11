Caitlin Clark gets major injury news ahead of Wings vs. Fever
The Dallas Wings are taking on the Indiana Fever in their next game and Caitlin Clark has not seen the court in nearly a month as she deals with a groin injury.
However, Clark may be ready to come back to face the Wings. The WNBA website has listed Clark as a "game-time decision" ahead of the Fever's nationally-televised matchup against the Wings.
READ MORE: Paige Bueckers still confident in direction of Dallas Wings
Clark could return vs. Wings
Clark has only played in 13 of Indiana's 32 regular season games so far this season dealing with injuries, including a groin issue that has held her out for almost a month.
Clark explained recently why it is so difficult to gauge how long she will be out with this latest ailment.
"It's just been so challenging being active and playing four games and then not. And like not feeling the best and then frustrated of how hard I worked in the offseason and then all I do is rehab and continue to do this process and just trying to trust that the best I can," Clark said on a recent podcast with WNBA legend Sue Bird.
"Obviously, there's really frustrating days and there's days where it's a little bit easier and you're very, very motivated and you're right up close to the finish line of getting back and being back."
Clark's teammate, Natasha Howard, also recently teased a possible return from last year's No. 1 overall pick in the coming days.
"We feel this fight is a little different with (our) girls out of the lineup," Howard tweeted over the weekend. "All the hard work they’ve put in over this season won’t go unnoticed. Win (or) lose, just know we are fighting to the end for Syd, CC & Ari. See you soon CC."
Tipoff between the Wings and Fever is scheduled for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game on ESPN or stream it on the ESPN+ app.
READ MORE: WNBA star Paige Bueckers sends Wings warning after fifth-straight loss
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.