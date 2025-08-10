4-time WNBA All-Star calls out reporter after Wings-Liberty
Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale was left displeased following her team's 88-77 loss to the New York Liberty Friday night.
Although the defeat extended the Wings' losing skid to four, Ogunbowale was particularly frustrated with ClutchPoints reporter Joey Mistretta's critique of her Wings' career thus far, despite her four-time league MVP accolades.
Arike Ogunbowale Called Out By WNBA Reporter
"This is just my opinion, but Arike Ogunbowale hasn't looked comfortable in this offense all season -- with or without Paige Bueckers on the floor," Mistretta tweeted. "Sure, she's had some good games, but it's been a difficult year."
Mistretta wasn't quite done yet, acknowledging Ogunbowale's greatness while still expanding upon her struggles within the Wings' holistic system.
"Arike has never been the most efficient scorer, but she's been able to consistently score at a respectable level throughout her career," Mistretta added. "Tonight is another example of Ogunbowale just not finding that rhythm in this offense, as she has 3 PTS on 1-7 shooting from the field at the half with Bueckers out."
Mistretta received such backlash, deserved or not, even from Ogunbowale herself.
"yall so funny," Ogunbowale tweeted. "i never say anything fr, criticism’s part of the job, i welcome all of it. BUT if one day i feel like responding just stand on everything said don’t start studdering lmao. but anyway back to being quiet. God bless."
Mistretta opted to take the high road regarding the interaction, explaining he wouldn't address it further.
"I have no problem at all with Ogunbowale calling me out. It's something I've seen first-hand over in the NBA at times," Mistretta tweeted. "It's a long season and players/coaches get frustrated and seeing specific reporters offer critical feedback doesn't help matters."
Mistretta, however, recognizies his job comes first, not being a PR mouthpiece.
With that being said, I am always going to be a reporter who is not afraid to ask the difficult questions or write the challenging story. It's part of the job and I believe it's what makes me good at what I do."
Ogunbowale's Wings continue their busy schedule Sunday afternoon when they host the Washington Mystics at 4 p.m. ET.
Both teams last met June 28, as the Dallas Wings came away with a 79-71 win. This marked half of a then two-game winning streak before a rough July saw the Wings tumble toward the Western Conference's basement.
Perhaps, the Wings have a chance to secure their first win of the month. However, only time will tell.
