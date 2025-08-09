Paige Bueckers sidelined as Dallas Wings lose to New York Liberty
Paige Bueckers sat on the sidelines as the Dallas Wings fell to the New York Liberty by a score of 88-77.
With Bueckers out, the Wings' chances of beating the defending champions on their home court was already slim, and the Liberty raced out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter.
The Wings were trailing by 13 points after the first quarter and that deficit ballooned to 16 by halftime.
READ MORE: Dallas Wings make Paige Bueckers injury announcement vs. Sabrina Ionescu, Liberty
In the second half, the Wings cut their deficit and began to chip away at the Liberty. With less than a minute to go, the Wings were trailing by just three points.
However, the Liberty began to pull away with six points from Marine Johannes to end the quarter, giving New York a nine-point lead going into the fourth.
In the fourth quarter, the Liberty stretched their lead to 19 points with a 10-1 run, allowing them to cruise for the rest of the game.
Wings struggle without Paige Bueckers
With Bueckers out, fellow rookie Aziaha James started in her place. However, she only played for seven minutes. Grace Berger drew those minutes in the second half, and she had six points and eight rebounds in 30 minutes of action.
Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings in scoring with 17 points while Maddy Siegrist had 15 and Myisha Hines-Allen added 12 off the bench.
For the Liberty, all five starters were in double figures. Sabrina Ionescu led all Liberty scorers with 17, while Leonie Fiebisch, Jonquel Jones and Emma Meesseman each had 14. Natasha Cloud had 10, as did Johannes off the bench.
For the Wings, the loss brings their record to 8-23 on the season, which is officially the second-worst in the league ahead of the 5-24 Connecticut Sun.
The Wings have dropped six of their last seven and things don't appear to be getting easier anytime soon.
Dallas' next game comes on Sunday as the Wings host the Washington Mystics at 3 p.m. CT.
READ MORE: Dallas Wings looking to follow model of NBA champion OKC Thunder
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.