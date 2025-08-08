Dallas Wings looking to follow model of NBA champion OKC Thunder
If there is any organization that teams should look to emulate, it's the Oklahoma City Thunder. Sam Presti, general manager of the Thunder, drafted three future MVPs in three years, went to the NBA Finals, dismantled them, and rebuilt a new contender around another MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, culminating in an NBA championship this season.
OKC is also set up for the foreseeable future. SGA, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams are locked into their max contract, but the rest of their deals shouldn't hamper the tax implications, and they have a war chest of draft assets to maneuver around the tax if they need to.
So, when Dallas Wings GM Curt Miller says he wants to follow that OKC model after trading away DiJonai Carrington, it was interesting to note.
“It almost feels like we’re playing an All-Star game from the 2023 draft class — we’ve got five players from that class on this team," Miller said via DallasHoopsJournal.com. "A lot of players with a lot of runway ahead of them. We’re taking a little bit of the OKC model — building with youth and picks.”
READ MORE: Will Paige Bueckers, Breanna Stewart play in Dallas Wings-New York Liberty?
The Wings have made three trades this season in a disappointing year. The first was sending out a 2026 second-round pick and a 2027 third-round pick for center Li Yueru, which gave the team some desperately needed front-court depth. They've added some intriguing pieces for the future since then, though.
The second trade was sending NaLyssa Smith to the Las Vegas Aces for a 2027 first-round pick. Although the Aces have the reigning MVP in A'ja Wilson and other All-Stars, they've been hovering around .500 this season, so that pick after next season could be a decent one.
Dallas then concluded trade season by sending DiJonai Carrington to the Minnesota Lynx for a 2027 second-round pick and former second overall pick Diamond Miller. If Miller regains her pre-knee injury form, that could turn out to be a great trade for the Wings.
They believe they have a player who can be a future MVP in Paige Bueckers, but they have to find the right talent to flank her with.
Dallas Wings Still Pushing For Playoffs, But Wouldn't Oppose to Top Pick
Entering Friday's game against the New York Liberty, the Dallas Wings are 8-22, the second-worst record in the WNBA. They're 6.5 games back of the Golden State Valkyries in eighth place, but Curt Miller wouldn't be upset if they end up with the top selection again.
"Look at what Indiana did with back-to-back high draft picks. Vegas built with [Kelsey] Plum, then A’ja [Wilson], then Jackie [Young] — then supplemented that core with Chelsea [Gray]. That’s one path,” he said to DallasHoopJournal. “We want to make a push through the playoffs this year if it’s possible. But we’re also realistic. If the season ended today, we’d have the top odds for the No. 1 pick in the lottery.”
READ MORE: WNBA star Paige Bueckers breaks silence on Wings-Lynx trade
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.