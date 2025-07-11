Analyst concerned over Paige Bueckers minutes for Wings
The Dallas Wings are still in the loss column after falling 87-76 to the Chicago Sky in the Windy City.
In the loss, No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers played 36 of 40 minutes, where she dropped 17 points.
Clutch Points analyst Joey Mistretta wrote about how Bueckers might be playing too many minutes despite the team struggling to stay healthy.
Bueckers playing too many minutes?
"Although they were able to avoid a forfeit (teams need eight players available), Bueckers’ minutes overload is beginning to become concerning. Averaging around 35 minutes fresh off the college basketball season is far from an ideal situation for a rookie," Mistretta wrote.
"... Playing without other scoring options such as Ogunbowale, Carrington and Siegrist places additional pressure on Bueckers. She is forced to become extra aggressive on the offensive end of the floor. When Paige is at her best, she is able to balance play-making and scoring.
"On Wednesday, the 2025 No. 1 overall pick scored 17 points but shot just 5-20 from the field and 0-4 from beyond the arc. She added four assists — a respectable mark — but Bueckers would surely love to create for her teammates even more."
The Wings have struggled, but due to the injuries, it's understandable as to why they hold the league's second-worst record. The team fielded just eight players in the game against the Sky and that was after the team signed Haley Jones to a contract ahead of the contest.
On top of that, Arike Ogunbowale, DiJonai Carrington, Tyasha Harris and Maddy Siegrist are all dealing with their own respective injuries.
With options drying up, it's only natural to have Bueckers play more as the team waits for her teammates to heal. She is currently fourth in the WNBA in minutes per game at 34.8. Only Los Angeles Sparks point guard Kelsey Plum and Atlanta Dream teammates Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard play more often.
Bueckers and the Wings are back in action on Sunday as they take on Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever at 12 noon CT on ABC.
