Dallas Wings On SI

'Jeopardy' stumped by Paige Bueckers question with laughable Caitlin Clark answer

The Caitlin Clark vs. Paige Bueckers debate was reinvigorated again, but this time, it was thanks to "Jeopardy."

Zain Bando

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) is called for a foul on UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) during the Final Four round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament between Iowa and UConn at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Friday, April 5, 2024 in Cleveland.
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) is called for a foul on UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) during the Final Four round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament between Iowa and UConn at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Friday, April 5, 2024 in Cleveland. / Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

As the WNBA continues to gain mainstream recognition, its biggest stars are following suit. This includes ex-UConn great Paige Bueckers and former Iowa standout Caitlin Clark, who now find themselves part of the women's basketball WNBA boom with the Dallas Wings and Indiana Fever, respectively.

Bueckers is in her rookie year, whereas Clark is in her second season. Both are in similar positions as they, amongst others, attempt to grow the sport in the coming years.

This was no more evident than on a recent edition of "Jeopardy," the game show that has captivated millions of American television households since 1964.

Any topic on the show is fair game. This includes sports. During this particular episode Wednesday, the WNBA was on full display.

READ MORE: Dallas Wings sign former No. 1 recruit to support Paige Bueckers

Bueckers vs. Clark Is Nothing New

Clark and Bueckers met during the NCAA Tournament in 202
Apr 5, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) react in the second quarter in the semifinals of the Final Four of the womens 2024 NCAA Tournament at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Of course, in typical "Jeopardy" fashion, the clue went as follows:

Bueckers Will Always Be A UConn Icon

Bueckers was a legend at Ucon
Apr 13, 2025; Hartford, CT, USA; UConn student-athlete Paige Bueckers addresses the crowd during the Final Four champions victory parade and rally outside of the XL Center in Hartford, CT. Mandatory Credit: Scott Rausenberger-Imagn Images / Scott Rausenberger-Imagn Images

"This UConn star had an intense spring in 2025, playing on her first national championship team and being picked first in the WNBA draft," host Kevin Jennings read alongside an old Huskies picture of Bueckers.

Unfortunately for the one contestant who attempted to guess, they were shot down immediately.

"Who is Caitlin Clark?" one contestant asked.

"No," Jennings said.

Neither of the other two participants raised their hand. A follow-up question was asked about a basic NFL term, a safety, which was also met with struggles despite one contestant getting it correct after all.

Even though the WNBA experiment didn't start off well, it showed Clark and Bueckers are prominent enough to end up on national programming like "Jeopardy" while keeping their names in the public eye outside of just their sport.

Whether it's a sign of things to come remains to be seen, but it's clear the blunder has begun to gain national attention which may be a springboard for redos in future episodes and beyond.

READ MORE: Paige Bueckers last starter taken in WNBA All-Star Draft, will play with Angel Reese

Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.

More Dallas Wings News

Published |Modified
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

Home/News