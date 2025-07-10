'Jeopardy' stumped by Paige Bueckers question with laughable Caitlin Clark answer
As the WNBA continues to gain mainstream recognition, its biggest stars are following suit. This includes ex-UConn great Paige Bueckers and former Iowa standout Caitlin Clark, who now find themselves part of the women's basketball WNBA boom with the Dallas Wings and Indiana Fever, respectively.
Bueckers is in her rookie year, whereas Clark is in her second season. Both are in similar positions as they, amongst others, attempt to grow the sport in the coming years.
This was no more evident than on a recent edition of "Jeopardy," the game show that has captivated millions of American television households since 1964.
Any topic on the show is fair game. This includes sports. During this particular episode Wednesday, the WNBA was on full display.
Bueckers vs. Clark Is Nothing New
Of course, in typical "Jeopardy" fashion, the clue went as follows:
Bueckers Will Always Be A UConn Icon
"This UConn star had an intense spring in 2025, playing on her first national championship team and being picked first in the WNBA draft," host Kevin Jennings read alongside an old Huskies picture of Bueckers.
Unfortunately for the one contestant who attempted to guess, they were shot down immediately.
"Who is Caitlin Clark?" one contestant asked.
"No," Jennings said.
Neither of the other two participants raised their hand. A follow-up question was asked about a basic NFL term, a safety, which was also met with struggles despite one contestant getting it correct after all.
Even though the WNBA experiment didn't start off well, it showed Clark and Bueckers are prominent enough to end up on national programming like "Jeopardy" while keeping their names in the public eye outside of just their sport.
Whether it's a sign of things to come remains to be seen, but it's clear the blunder has begun to gain national attention which may be a springboard for redos in future episodes and beyond.
