Analyst praises former Dallas Wings guard after trade to WNBA contender
The Dallas Wings did their big one ahead of the WNBA Trade Deadline by sending guard DiJonai Carrington to the Minnesota Lynx for Karlie Lou Samuelson, Diamond Miller and a future second-round pick.
Bleacher Report writer Lee Escobedo praised the Lynx for their traded involving the former Wings guard.
"The Lynx own the best record in the league and have looked locked in from opening night. Napheesa Collier has been the centerpiece, putting together an MVP‑level season while carrying the team on both ends of the floor," Escobedo wrote.
"Her recent sprained right ankle is a looming threat to their title chances. While ESPN's Kendra Andrews reported she's expected to miss two weeks and return before the playoffs, it is a reminder of how quickly fortunes can shift. Collier has been the engine. If she is not at full speed for the stretch run, the Lynx will need even more from the rest of the roster.
"Minnesota already showed it is not waiting around. The move for DiJonai Carrington was about shoring up wing defense and adding another athlete who can guard multiple spots and run the floor.
"Carrington brings energy, toughness and the ability to change a game without needing a heavy offensive diet. She is the kind of player who thrives in playoff basketball."
The Lynx were one win away from the title last season, so adding a player like Carrington could be what the team needs to get over the hump.
Carrington was a WNBA All-Defensive First Team member last season for the Connecticut Sun, proving that she is one of the best defenders in the league.
In 20 games for the Wings, Carrington averaged 10.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.
Now, she will look to take her talents up north where the Lynx could benefit from her defense in hopes of winning a title for Minnesota.
In the meantime, the Wings are back in action tomorrow night in another matchup with the defending champion New York Liberty. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT inside College Park Center.
