Patrick Beverley reacts to Paige Bueckers' performance in Wings-Liberty
It's not every day that a former NBA star reacts to the WNBA, but the latest example came Tuesday night when Patrick Beverley was locked into the Dallas Wings' rematch against the New York Liberty.
Although the Liberty prevailed 85-76 in the first of two games this week, it was enough for Beverley to react to the individual performance of Wings' rookie guard Paige Bueckers.
Beverley Sings Praises Toward Paige Bueckers
"yal not ready to have that Paige Bueckers argument yet huh Say Less," Beverley tweeted.
Bueckers finished the game with 21 points and 8 rebounds, leading all Wings scorers.
Bueckers revealed the latest regarding her back issues, reassuring that her recovery is still going smoothly.
"I’m alright, I got it checked out," Bueckers said. "Just a pulled muscle. Felt a strain, felt a tightness, so I’m just going to get it worked out and take some medicine.
Bueckers said her recovery time wasn't too drastic either.
"I went back to get it evaluated really quick,” Bueckers said, per Dallas Hoops Journal. “Did a lot of stretching, some massage gun treatment, just tried to work it out and not let it get stiff before I went back in.”
As for the rematch Friday night, Bueckers says that with a few adjustments, another upset win is possible. Dallas beat New York late last month, its last victory to date.
“I think they shot the three-ball extremely well,” Bueckers said of the Liberty. "A lot of it was out of rotations, scrambles, and traps that we had on Sabrina. So we have to adjust in-game, knowing how well they’re shooting from three, trying to run them off the line, and get them more into the paint.”
The Wings (8-22) are on a three-game losing skid entering Friday's rematch with New York, having not won back-to-back games July 27-28. Dallas' schedule becomes an even larger uphill battle with little rest to show for it.
Including the game against the Liberty, Dallas plays four games between now and next Friday, with three of them taking place at home.
The Wings' lone road trip comes a week from Tuesday, where it travels to Indiana to play the Fever.
As of Wednesday, Dallas is the league's second-worst team, only trailing the Connecticut Sun out of the Eastern Conference.
The Wings are likely playing for draft positioning at this point. But, if anything, Bueckers' dominance is something to behold as her career continues to grow.
