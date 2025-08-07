Wings' Paige Bueckers goes viral for taunt against former WNBA MVP
Dallas Wings rookie guard Paige Bueckers let loose in Tuesday night's loss to the New York Liberty. Although the game didn't go the Wings' way, Bueckers tried to get in the head of New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones.
The video, which has over 4,200 views at press time, showcases a wild encounter that sees Jones foul Bueckers as Bueckers scores an and-one. Upon celebrating, Jones got noticeably pissed off at Bueckers after the former UConn star mocked Jones, who argued the play should have been reviewed to go in her favor.
Bueckers was having none of the nonsense.
This caused the likes of former NBA video coach Steve Jones Jr., to share his own, hilarious take.
"X" Passionately Defends Paige Bueckers Scuffle With Ex-WNBA MVP
"Paige Bueckers getting the and 1 against Jonquel Jones and then twirling the finger to call for the review with her is wild," Jones Jr. wrote.
Here are some of the fans' funniest reactions to Bueckers' gesture, which appears to be highly supported.
"Jonquel is so cooked man lol,: one user wrote.
The former WNBA MVP continued to get trolled even more, adding to the hillarity of the moment.
"This girl is so annoying," another wrote in a surprise defense of Jones.
"Paige bout to become my favorite lmfao," one fan added.
Another paid tribute to Bueckers' hometown roots.
"hopkins paige is here," a user remarked.
Wings coach Chris Koclanes said following the 86-75 loss, he is impressed with the way Bueckers carries herself, even in times of adversity.
"As she gets more comfortable, like today with New York switching, she was able to play a little one-on-one, create space, and get to her pull-up game," Koclanes said, per Dallas Hoops Journal. "But with Paige, I appreciate that she’s going to allow things to come. She’s not going to force it. She moves the ball and makes the right play.”
Bueckers credited her teammates for staying focused, putting her in the best in-game positions to succeed night in and night out.
“They’re screening for me, getting me open, and allowing me the space to go to work,” Bueckers said. “It’s really a credit to my teammates and coaches for putting me in great positions. I’m just trying to feed off those opportunities."
Dallas will get another crack at the Liberty Friday night, as it attempts to earn its first win this month and begin an exhaustive stretch as the midway point of August, and near wind-down of the season, continues.
