Caitlin Clark, Fever face Paige Bueckers' Wings in huge matchup
Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings are playing in one of their most important games of the season against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.
Clark and Bueckers are the last two No. 1 overall picks and a rivalry should be forged throughout their times in the league.
The Athletic's Sabreena Merchant previewed the matchup, laying the gauntlet for the showdown.
Paige Bueckers faces Caitlin Clark
"The Wings have won five of their last seven, and the Fever are starting to figure some things out defensively, which they did to great effect in the Commissioner’s Cup title game," Merchant wrote.
"Nonetheless, let’s not bury the lead — with any luck, this is the first time Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark will face off as WNBA players. After the drama of their final meeting in college, when a moving screen call helped Clark and the Hawkeyes advance to the national title game, and Clark missed the Fever’s first game in Dallas, the anticipation to see the last two No. 1 picks on the court together is high. Let’s see how two of the future faces of the league match up."
Bueckers and the Wings hope to get revenge on the Fever after the two teams met up in the Commissioner's Cup at the American Airlines Center last month.
A win could give the Wings a lot of confidence going into the final game before the All-Star Break, which could go a long way towards the team's playoff chances.
Tipoff for the game is scheduled for tomorrow at 12 p.m. CT on ABC.
