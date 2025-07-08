Paige Bueckers joins legends in WNBA history with performance against Mercury
Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings had a rematch against the Phoenix Mercury on Monday night after Thursday's big win. It did not go well.
The Mercury roared out to a 28-19 lead at halftime and continued to build on that throughout the game. A third quarter in which the Mercury out-scored the Wings 30-17 would be the final nail in the coffin for the Wings, and Phoenix would go on to win 102-72. Sami Whitcomb led the way for the Mercury, finishing the game with 36 points on 12/19 shooting.
Although it wasn't a great showing for Paige Bueckers, especially by her standards, she finished with 11 points and three assists on just 3/11 shooting. It was her second-lowest scoring outing of the season, and her second-lowest shooting outing. However, it was another double-digit game for Bueckers, her 15th straight to start her career.
With that, she moves into a tie for the seventh-longest streak of double-digit scoring games to start a WNBA career. She is tied with three-time MVP Lauren Jackson, two-time MVP Elena Delle Donne, and two-time All-Star Chiney Ogwumike.
Cynthia Cooper holds the record with an absurd 92 straight starts with double-digit scoring to start her career. She has about three times as many as second place, as it's A'ja Wilson with 37 straight.
One more consecutive game for Bueckers will move her into a tie for sixth with Nikki McCray. Natalie Williams would be the next on the list in fifth, who had 23 straight.
Dallas and Bueckers will look to bounce back against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky on Wednesday night in Chicago.
