Caitlin Clark had to hold back Fever head coach during game against Wings
Although Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark missed Tuesday night's game against the Dallas Wings with a groin injury again, she was still heavily involved.
Late in the second quarter, Fever head coach Stephanie White was upset about a missed call on a layup by Sophie Cunningham, following the refs down the sideline. As she walked past Cailtin Clark, the second-year superstar grabbed her coach, holding her back from escalating the situation.
White believes Cunningham should've been given an and-one, and in a game that the Wings won by one, that's a very important no-call.
READ MORE: Caitlin Clark sits as Dallas Wings pull off upset vs. Indiana Fever
The Dallas Wings won 81-80, but it should've never been that close. Twice they built double-digit leads and nearly blew it. The Wings led 21-9 near the end of the first quarter, but it was tied again by halftime. By the end of the third quarter, they led 67-55, but the Fever got it down to one point and had the ball with 10 second to go. Dallas' defense held on, and they snapped a five-game losing streak, picking up their first win over the Fever this season.
Maddy Siegrist had an incredible game, tying a career-high with 22 points on 9/13 shooting from the floor and 3/5 from three, while adding five rebounds as well. Li Yueru wasn;t far behind, scoring a career-high 20 points on 7/14 shooting off the bench.
And although Paige Bueckers struggled shooting the ball efficiently, she still had 16 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals, finding ways to impact the game in all areas. She extended her streak of consecutive double-digit games to start her career to 26 games, moving into fourth all-time. She was having to do a lot more with Arike Ogunbowale being a late scratch in this game due to soreness in her right knee.
Caitlin Clark Frustrated By Her Injury
Clark has now missed 20 of the Fever's 33 games this season due to a groin injury. She's been in and out of the lineup as she tries to manage that injury, but she hasn't been able to play nearly as much as she's wanted.
She recently appeared on a podcast with Sue Bird, where she talked about the recovery process for her injury.
"It's just been so challenging being active and playing four games and then not. And like not feeling the best and then frustrated of how hard I worked in the offseason and then all I do is rehab and continue to do this process and just trying to trust that the best I can."
READ MORE: Dallas Wings make roster move ahead of matchup against Caitlin Clark-less Fever
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.