Caitlin Clark sits as Dallas Wings pull off upset vs. Indiana Fever
The Dallas Wings are heading home on a happy flight after a 81-80 win against the Indiana Fever on Tuesday night inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Although Caitlin Clark was rumored to possibly return to the court for the Fever, she sat once again as she recovers from a groin injury. The Fever certainly could have used her as the Wings claimed the upset.
The Fever had a chance to win the game in the final possession, but Kelsey Mitchell missed a 15-foot jumper to close out the game.
Wings pull off upset vs. Fever
The Wings got off to a 21-9 lead early in the first quarter, but the Fever found an opportunity to chip away and ended the first half in a tie with Dallas.
The game was tied with 3:43 left in the third quarter, but the Wings finished the frame on a 15-3 run to take a double-digit lead into the fourth quarter.
While the Fever pressured the Wings late, Indiana never reclaimed the lead and Dallas walked away with victory.
The Wings were led by Maddy Siegrist, who scored a team-high 22 points. No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers complemented her with 16 points and eight assists while center Li Yueru dropped 20 points off the bench.
For the Fever, Kelsey Mitchell scored a game-high 24 points with six rebounds. Natasha Howard finished with a double-double scoring 12 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Aliyah Boston and Sophie Cunningham added 14 apiece while Chloe Bibby had 11 off the bench.
For the Wings, it's their ninth win of the season in what has been a tough campaign. However, a win is certainly a step in the right direction as they develop their young core in the stretch of the year.
The Wings are back in action on Friday when the Los Angeles Sparks come to town. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.
