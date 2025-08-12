Dallas Wings make roster move ahead of matchup against Caitlin Clark-less Fever
The Dallas Wings are on the road on Tuesday night, getting ready to face the Indiana Fever for the fourth and final time this season. Caitlin Clark will be out for this matchup as she continues to deal with her groin injury, but the Fever have won all three games against the Wings, two of them without Clark, so far this season.
Ahead of the matchup, the Wings signed guard Grace Berger to a rest-of-season contract. She had signed three hardship deals with the Wings leading up to this, but with an open roster spot, they decided to go ahead and bring Berger on full time.
Berger is in her third season in the WNBA after initially being selected by the Indiana Fever with the 7th overall selection in 2023. She spent two seasons with Indiana before she was waived ahead of this season. She spent a game with the Los Angeles Sparks earlier in the season, but they ended up not hanging onto her.
Berger ended up making her first career start on Sunday with the Dallas Wings. She didn't score, but she was awarded the opportunity from a solid outing on Friday against the New York Liberty: 6 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals. The Wings have been looking for consistent guard play next to superstar Paige Bueckers, and they believe Berger can be part of that solution.
It has to be a little satisfying for Berger to land this deal ahead of playing her former team for the first time. She should be a solid part of the rotation for the foreseeable future.
Caitlin Clark Remains Out
Clark was ruled out once again with her groin injury that has plagued her all season. This will be her 20th missed game this season. In her one game against the Wings this season, she had 14 points and 13 assists, a game that took place in Indiana just ahead of the All-Star break. Clark talked about the injury on a podcast with Sue Bird recently.
"It's just been so challenging being active and playing four games and then not. And like not feeling the best and then frustrated of how hard I worked in the offseason and then all I do is rehab and continue to do this process and just trying to trust that the best I can. Obviously, there's really frustrating days and there's days where it's a little bit easier and you're very, very motivated and you're right up close to the finish line of getting back and being back."
